TALLAHASSEE — Democrat Rebekah Jones asked an appeals court Thursday to put on hold a circuit judge’s ruling that disqualified her from running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat.

Jones, a former state Department of Health employee who drew widespread attention when she alleged Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated COVID-19 data, also asked the 1st District Court of Appeal to quickly consider her underlying appeal of Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper’s ruling that she was ineligible to run.

Recommended for you