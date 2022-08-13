Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.