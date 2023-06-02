Jordan Royal Wedding

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is posted at a road in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan, a Western-allied monarchy that has been a bastion of stability for decades as Middle East turmoil has lapped at its borders.

 NASSER NASSER/AP PHOTO

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s highly anticipated royal wedding day got underway on Thursday with the surprise announcement that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate had arrived to witness the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi Arabian bride.

The attendance of the British royals had been kept under wraps, and was only confirmed by Jordanian state media a few hours before the start of the palace ceremony.

