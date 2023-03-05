SEBRING — Josh Stewart is among five candidates vying for three seats on the Sebring City Council in the March 14 election.
Stewart is a lifelong Sebring resident, a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in Building Construction, and a local business owner.
“I’m heavily involved with Rotary and am the current president of the Rotary Club of Sebring,” Stewart said. “Formerly, I also served three terms as treasurer. I’m a fiscal conservative and a very detail-oriented person with a focus on the future.
“I’m running for Sebring City Council, in short, because I love this wonderful town we call home. I grew up here, met my wife here, and am raising my children here. I want Sebring to continue being an excellent place to raise a family and to improve so that our children and their children after them have a bright future here.
“As parents and citizens of Sebring, I believe the best gift to give future generations is a city with a thriving economy, career opportunities, a safe and family-friendly environment, and a diverse, inclusive multi-cultural community.”
“These are the three foundational goals of my platform to keep Sebring a great place to live and to improve it:
• Reducing budgetary waste and unnecessary spending.
• Lowering long-term costs and debts in ways that make sense and don’t reduce the quality of services.
• Keeping property taxes low and only increasing the millage rate as an absolute last resort.
• Creating a true budget surplus and growing the ‘rainy day fund’ to prepare for unforeseen expenses or economic downturns.
“2. Business friendly policies
• Supporting the continued revitalization of the Sebring downtown and restoring blighted and vacant buildings within the city to get these properties back on the tax rolls.
• Encouraging new business in the city with accommodative policies and/or incentives with an emphasis on job creation.
• Reviewing city ordinances for significant barriers for new businesses and pledging to not enact new ordinances that would discourage business investment in the city limits.
“3. Young family oriented
• Working to keep Sebring a great place to raise a family.
• As mentioned above, enticing new businesses to the city with a focus on creating career opportunities to support young families.
• Promoting the building of affordable housing.
• Preparing the city infrastructure to handle the continued growth of the city.
• Researching the kinds of amenities, services, and events that would attract young professionals and families to Sebring as opposed to other municipalities.
“I believe that Sebring is on the cusp of great opportunity. Florida is a state growing by leaps and bounds,” Stewart said. “As a result, Sebring will be the natural landing place for a lot of people who want to live in a vibrant and affordable community.”
He said it is important that the city make wise choices to steer the future in a positive direction.
“I love this city and I hope that you, the people of my hometown, will entrust me to represent you well on the City Council,” Stewart said.