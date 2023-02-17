EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories to focus on homesteading being done by local residents in Highlands County. Learn how several people have found a simple, self-sufficient, off-grid style of living.
AVON PARK — While gardening may be the first basic step to homesteading, chickens are generally the easiest animal to start with when plotting out this journey to produce food.
Chickens are easy to raise, produce eggs and meat, and help out in the garden. They keep the garden free of insects and weeds, plus they till the soil with their legs. Let’s not forget how their manure can benefit the soil as well.
Ryan and Brandie Jenkins, who are both in their 30’s and live outside of Avon Park, were bitten by the homesteading bug. With the ever-rising cost of food in the grocery stores, the Jenkins discovered that they could cut their expenses by growing their own in a garden at their home. In the past couple of years, they decided to expand their homestead to raise chickens for eggs. With two children, this family of four found a way to make ends meet.
Ryan, a firefighter in Hardee County, grew up in a rural farm area in Frostproof and had experience with raising turkeys, rabbits and steers in Future Farmers of America. His parents provided him with their first two laying hens but since then he has expanded his flock by purchasing his own chicks. He discovered that they needed to purchase several chicks since some do not survive at the beginning.
“I have also learned that there are certain breeds that are good egg layers,” Ryan said. “We tried to get pullets that lay 200 or more eggs a year.”
He mentioned that they now have several varieties such as Ameraucana, Black Australorp, Plymouth Rock, Rhode Island Red and Bantam Silkie just to name a few. Egg shell colors vary with the different breeds. They also have one rooster. The birds are semi-free range – meaning they are fenced in part of the time and let out to roam the other part.
Ryan grew up hunting and has an appreciation for animals. “Animals are there for a purpose,” he said.
While Ryan focuses on the food production of the birds, his wife is attached to the animals on a more personal basis for companionship. She grew up in Alaucha enjoying activities outdoors such as camping, mudding and four-wheeling but has no real farming experience.
“We compromised,” Brandie said. “I get chickens to love; he gets layers. We refer to them as our girls.”
As Brandie pointed to the hens in the fenced in yard, she said, “That’s Oliver, that’s Lucifer, that’s Sprinkles, there’s Nugget and the one squatting is Pearl.” She picked up the Black Australorp hen named Pearl and affectionately coddled it in her arms while their son Anderson, 3, petted the bird.
Their 6-year-old daughter, Reese Mae, also enjoys being around the chickens. “I like holding them. They sometimes scratch me when they want to jump down,” she said.
Brandie’s nephew, Korbyn Fullwood, 7, of Avon Park, comes to visit the chickens since some of them had to be removed from his home due to code enforcement issues. His favorite bird is Oliver.
Brandie, who works at the front desk at Millennium Physicians Group, stated that their children love eating the fresh eggs more so than the store-bought ones. “The kids can tell the difference and most of the time won’t eat store bought eggs.”
“I like my eggs scrambled with ketchup,” Anderson chimed in.
Raising chickens has also taught the Jenkins children a lot of responsibility. In addition to collecting the eggs, the kids help with the chores of feeding and watering the birds as well as changing the hay in the coop.
“I change out the hay,” Reese quickly chimed in. She also shared how the chickens clean themselves. “They clean themselves with the dirt.”
Ryan places the dirty hay in a compost pile next to the chicken coop that will be later used in the garden. He explained that they kept their start-up costs low by converting an old dog pen into a chicken coop and just added the wire around it.
In talking about the cost of raising chickens for eggs vs. buying them in the store, Ryan said he spends about $5 to $10 per bird per month in buying pellets, chicken scratch, mealworms and oyster shells. He also allows them to roam the grounds for food, which helps with expenses. “The more the birds are out, the less feed they eat.” Although at night, the birds are locked in the pen to prevent predators such as coyotes, hawks and dogs from attacking them.
The Jenkins mostly raise the chickens for their own personal eggs but they do share them with family, neighbors and friends when there is a surplus.
Nationwide, the average price of a dozen eggs jumped from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center. Prices fluctuate depending on the area.
According to Ryan, the prices soared last November when the bird flu caused several egg producing chickens to die. He noticed that once the prices started to increase on eggs, that people even in his own area started to raise chickens. “I now know 20-30 people raising chickens.”
Makena Luce, store associate with Tractor Supply in Sebring, confirmed that they are seeing a growth in people shopping for chicken products. “Although our chicks don’t come in until spring, we have had an increase in people buying feeders, food, treats, coops and wiring,” she said.
Leslie Hernandez with Glisson Animal Supply in Sebring stated she has not noticed a change in purchases but their chick supply won’t be here until spring as well.
Once the Jenkins family got bitten by the homesteading bug, they got their fix by raising a few chickens and a garden, but that was not enough for their addiction. Ryan said they are now looking at a bigger farm area so they can raise even more animals. They already have a brooder chicken sitting on some eggs to hatch their own chicks.
“Chickens are the gateway drug to homesteading,” Ryan said.