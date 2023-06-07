With the school year waning, 107 Lake Placid High School Army Jr. ROTC cadets and their dates gathered to celebrate their time and achievements together.

After toasting their national commanders and comrades, and also their instructor 1st Sgt. Alix Jolicoeur, and learning of the symbolism of the Missing Man Table, they heard from Chief Mstr. Sgt. Fred Pierce, commander of American Legion Post 25, which hosted the annual Military Ball.

