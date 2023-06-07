With the school year waning, 107 Lake Placid High School Army Jr. ROTC cadets and their dates gathered to celebrate their time and achievements together.
After toasting their national commanders and comrades, and also their instructor 1st Sgt. Alix Jolicoeur, and learning of the symbolism of the Missing Man Table, they heard from Chief Mstr. Sgt. Fred Pierce, commander of American Legion Post 25, which hosted the annual Military Ball.
“I am beyond proud,” Pierce told them. “This country needs more young people like you. Without you, we would be vulnerable to others that would not wish us our freedom.”
He asked them to wear their uniforms proudly and, given the dedication they have already shown to their training, to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, because “a soldier isn’t a title anyone can be hired to do.”
“Next time you see a soldier, remember what they do,” Pierce reminded them.
Cadet Lt. Col. Cheney Brady, the highest ranking member of the Lake Placid High School Army Jr. ROTC, and Pvt. Allizanera Feliciano, the lowest ranking member, each took a hand to a ceremonial saber to cut the banquet cake for the room.
Then they both handed out slices to others to deliver around the room. Cadet Capt. Leia Bayes made sure members of American Legion Post 25 got a slice, giving one personally to Ed Grieashamer, U.S. Marine Corps veteran from 1961-65.
Jolicoeur then saw to giving out the end-of-year awards for the hard work cadets had put into training and learning the legacy of their service. Most of the awards are given to deserving Jr. ROTC cadets by national organizations.
The Sons of the American Revolution honored Brandon Pratts, and Daughters of the American Revolution honored Corina Simon.
The Military Order of the World Wars honored Ashton Brubaker.
American Legion Post 25 gave awards to, in alphabetical order, Leia Bayes, Sophia Chillemi, Tag Fyffe, Elaina Oyola, Jose Ramirez and Charles Vetro.
Veterans of Foreign Wars honored Marely Ibarra, and the Association of the United State Army honored Vanessa Morgan.
The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) honored Monica Chillemi, and the Reserve Organization of America honored Chellymar Padro.
The American Veterans (AMVETS) honored Joseph Vetro and the Military Order of the Purple Heart honored Khloe Mittendorf.
The Order of Daedalians honored Taylor Ross and The Special Forces Association honored Sebastian Barragan.
The Vietnam Veterans of America honored Luis Garcia, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry honored David Conklin.
The Warrant Officer Association honored Alexandra Mendez, the Daughters of the War of 1812 honored Riley Towner and the Sons of Union Veterans of The Civil War honored Joshua Ortega.
Winners of the Presidential Cadet Challenge were Monica Chellemi and Jesus Solis. Winners of the National Cadet Challenge were, in alphabetical order, Katie Barajas, Shy-Ann Bertka, Veronica Chellemi, James Haboush, Khloe Mittendorf, Dulce Reynoso and Juan Roblero.
The Top Female and Top Male awards went to Monica Chellemi and Jesus Solis, respectively.
Superior Cadet awards went to, in alphabetical order, Leia Bayes, Cheney Brady, Joshua Ortega, Corina Simon and Riley Towner.
Senior awards went to Jesus Solis, for putting in two years; Kyle Johnson, Demarco Ramirez and Zachariah Ward for putting in three years; and Cheney Brady, Veronica Chellemi, Collin Jordan, Derriyus Ramirez and Juan Roblero, for putting in a full four years.
Roblero, when asked to give a speech, said he got involved because his brother was in ROTC. If anyone had told him in ninth grade that he’d have the position he has now, he would have considered them crazy.
“[ROTC] helped me meet my goals,” Roblero said. “I see a lot of potential here, not only in the program, but as people.”
Brady, reading from prepared notes, said she didn’t like public speaking, but she said ROTC had helped her grow as a person and get used to talking in front of people.
She said Jolicoeur saw in her the ability to lead, and she said she’d learned the truth in the Adlai Stevenson quote: “It’s hard to lead a cavalry charge if you think you look funny on a horse.”
“I know the program is very challenging,” Jolicoeur said. “I make it like that. It has to be because life is like that.”