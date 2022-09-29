TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday approved a request to appoint the Florida Department of Financial Services as a receiver for the insolvent FedNat Insurance Co. Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order after the department filed a petition Friday to put the insurer in receivership.

FedNat was the sixth Florida property insurer deemed insolvent since February amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The other five were Southern Fidelity Insurance Co., Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and St. Johns Insurance Co.

