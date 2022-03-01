TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge Monday approved a plan that will transfer as many as 147,000 customers of St. Johns Insurance Co., which has been placed under state receivership amid widespread financial problems in the property-insurance industry. Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order that will shift the policies to Slide Insurance Co., effective Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Financial Services, which was appointed receiver on Friday, asked Dempsey to approve the transition plan.
“The Office (of Insurance Regulation) and the receiver represent that, without the transition plan, as many as 147,000 of respondent’s (St. Johns’) policyholders would be canceled with 30 days’ notice and forced to seek replacement coverage; approximately 2,000 of respondent’s independent agents would be searching to find such coverage in Florida’s challenging residential property insurance market,” the transition plan said.
Customers will receive new coverage from Slide without needing to file applications or pay premiums that they have already paid to St. Johns, according to the plan. Slide will cover losses that occur starting Tuesday.
“Due to the exigent circumstances and the current state of the Florida property and casualty insurance market, the transition plan will give the St. Johns’ policyholders continuous coverage for the remainder of their policy period and offer a glide path to a new insurance policy at their regular renewal time,” attorneys for the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Rehabilitation and Liquidation, wrote Friday in a motion to approve the transition plan.
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier last week sent a letter to state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis that said St. Johns had agreed to receivership and acknowledged that “it is insolvent.”