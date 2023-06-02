TALLAHASSEE — Rejecting arguments by public hospital districts and school boards, a Leon County circuit judge has backed Attorney General Ashley Moody in a battle about opioid-epidemic settlements with the pharmaceutical industry.

Judge John Cooper, in a 15-page decision, ruled that Moody had the authority to enter a series of settlements that effectively trumped lawsuits pursued by the hospital districts and school boards. The Miami-Dade County School Board and the Putnam County School Board quickly filed a notice of appeal after Friday’s ruling.

