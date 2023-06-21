TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge Tuesday said a teacher should keep his job after the St. Lucie County School Board moved to fire him for leaving an AK-47 rifle on the center console of his truck in a school parking lot.

Judge Robert Kilbride, in a 25-page decision siding with teacher Joel Potts, cited a law that gives authority over gun regulations to the state and what he described as an “unenforceable and infirm” school-board policy aimed at keeping guns off campus.

