Illinois legislators

Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and Perry Lewin, owner of Decatur Jewelry and Pawn, Friday in Decatur.

 GREG BISHOP/THE CENTER SQUARE

A Macon County judge has declared Illinois’ gun ban and registry unconstitutional, setting up a direct appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.

The move means the law is not enforceable statewide pending appeal, according to attorney Jerry Stocks, who represents state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, in his challenge to the ban.

Recommended for you