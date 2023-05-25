Basketball Player Charged Basketball

Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. A judge denied bond Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO, FILE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A judge denied bond Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing Wednesday that the bond issue could be revisited later.

