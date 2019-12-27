SEBRING — A judge has denied the request by two mobile home parks for an emergency hearing in a utility service dispute with the City of Sebring.
Two mobile home parks and a property owner seek a temporary injunction to prohibit the city from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on a recently approved city ordinance.
The temporary injunction, filed Dec. 11 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, is sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village property owner.
Woodhaven Estates resident Duane Davis said Thursday he didn’t know too much about the court case, only what he read in the newspaper.
“I just don’t understand how if they had water before or how can they deny them water as a new person,” he said. “It is just not right.”
The plaintiffs filed on Dec. 20 a request for a four-hour emergency hearing on their motion for a temporary injunction.
The mobile home parks are being represented by a Sarasota law firm, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair, P.A.
The motion for the temporary injunction states that on Sept. 19 the city enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion states.
In a Dec. 20 letter to Judge David V. Ward, Attorney J. Allen Bobo stated the emergency relates to a denial of essential utility services with the plaintiffs including two out-of-city mobile home park owners, which together offer about 700 rental mobile home sites. Each resident of the two mobile home parks contracts directly with the city for their individual utility services.
“When a resident sells a mobile home located in the parks, the City will not supply essential utilities to the new homeowner unless the park owner signs a covenant agreeing to annex into the City,” Bobo stated.
In a Dec. 20 letter to Judge Ward, City of Sebring attorney Bob Swaine said his office is working on a response in opposition to the motion for temporary injunction and will have it filed by Monday (Dec. 23).
The Clerk of Courts website shows that an 18-page response was filed on Monday, but was not available Monday for viewing on the website.
Swaine state, “The City is simply enforcing its recently adopted ordinance to require a covenant for annexation whenever a request for new service is made. Existing customers’ utility service is no not being cut off.”
Swaine stated since the plaintiffs have known about the ordinance, there does not seem to be the need to set the hearing on an emergency basis.
The plaintiffs’ (mobile home parks) request for an emergency hearing was denied Dec. 20 by Ward.