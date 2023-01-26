SEBRING — He allegedly stole more than $9,000 from Sebring High School’s Project Graduation between 2019 and 2021, but how much jail time he gets will depend on how much he can pay back the students.
That’s the decision prosecutors made with regards to Kenneth Palmerton Sr., who was scheduled to admit to the theft in court Monday. Instead of formally pleading no contest to the crime, his lawyer, Drew Davis, announced an agreement with prosecutors that will give Palmerton more time to come up with the money.
It’s important to the high school, which organizes adult-supervised and alcohol-free post-graduation parties where graduates can socialize, dance and eat in safety. The national program was created in response to drunk-driving crashes during graduation season.
Palmerton, a former member of the high school’s Project Graduation board, was charged with grand theft of more than $5,000 but less than $10,000.
When a Highland’s County School Resource Officer reported suspicious activity on the Project Graduation account, detectives viewed bank security videos that allegedly showed Palmerton making numerous cash withdrawals inside the bank and at the drive-through.
When deputies confronted Palmerton, he allegedly admitted to taking the money, saying he’d fallen on hard financial times. When added up, the stolen cash came to $9,310 – which makes the offense a third-degree felony punishable by five years in jail.
He was arrested in July, and was briefly held on $10,000 bond.
Davis told Circuit Court Judge Angela Davis that Palmerton was having “restitution issues” and requested more time to repay the stolen money before he pleads to the crime. Prosecutors prefer restitution over jail time, though they agree to a combination of both.
“He is making a serious effort to get that money up front,” Davis told Cowden, “but he had health issues that had him fall behind.”
Cowden agreed to withhold adjudication until March 20. That will give him time to get as much money as he can for his victims, Davis said.
Prosecutors can withhold adjudication pending completion of probation or order him to straight probation should he plead no contest.
Cowden sentenced another convicted fraudster to 10 days in jail and five years’ probation Monday. Lynn Nolan, the former employee of The Palms of Sebring assisted living facility, pleaded guilty to defrauding the administration of $36,165.49. Prosecutors also agreed to a lesser jail sentence to give Nolan a chance to pay it back, which she must do within the probation period.