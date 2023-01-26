SEBRING — He allegedly stole more than $9,000 from Sebring High School’s Project Graduation between 2019 and 2021, but how much jail time he gets will depend on how much he can pay back the students.

That’s the decision prosecutors made with regards to Kenneth Palmerton Sr., who was scheduled to admit to the theft in court Monday. Instead of formally pleading no contest to the crime, his lawyer, Drew Davis, announced an agreement with prosecutors that will give Palmerton more time to come up with the money.

