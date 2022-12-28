SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyers have for years refused to say whether they will use an insanity defense to keep their client off death row.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill is the latest from that office to represent Xaver, who shot five local women to death in a SunTrust Bank branch on Jan. 23, 2019. Xaver was formally arraigned on five, first-degree murder charges on Feb. 25, 2019. Defense lawyers had 15 days from that date to file their intention to use insanity or not. Though six mental health experts have evaluated Xaver since his arrest, his defense lawyers still have not made their intentions known.
That silence will now end, thanks to a judge’s order.
On Dec. 19, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave McNeill until Feb. 2 to tell the court whether she will rely on an insanity defense.
According to Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace, who wants to put Xaver on Death Row, Xaver’s lawyers put the prosecution at a disadvantage by not announcing their intentions.
That’s because if they plan to put psychiatrists on the stand, Wallace must find other mental health experts to counter that testimony.
Preparing prosecution experts takes time; each expert would interview Xaver, his family, as well as review the defendant’s medical and psychiatric records dating back to his childhood.
Wallace also asked a judge to order the defense to provide copies of all of Xaver’s mental health records in its possession – something else McNeill has so far refused to do.
Defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity are rarely set free; instead, they are almost always confined to prison psychiatric wards or other facility.
Xaver, 21, who was ordered into a mental health facility as a teen, called Highlands County dispatchers from the bank moments after the 2019 shooting. During the lengthy call from the bank, Xaver told dispatchers and a sheriff’s crisis negotiator that voices in his head ordered him to hurt people. He told the two officials that the voices had been with him since his early teens.
Xaver blamed the voices again as detectives interrogated him later on the afternoon of Jan. 23.
Detectives were not convinced. They asked him why he put his tactical vest under his T-shirt celebrating the Grim Reaper that morning. They also pointed to texts he made that indicated he planned to kill people in the bank.
There are various versions of the insanity defense, including irresistible impulse, not understanding right and wrong at the time of the crime, and other versions.