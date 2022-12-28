gavel

SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyers have for years refused to say whether they will use an insanity defense to keep their client off death row.

Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill is the latest from that office to represent Xaver, who shot five local women to death in a SunTrust Bank branch on Jan. 23, 2019. Xaver was formally arraigned on five, first-degree murder charges on Feb. 25, 2019. Defense lawyers had 15 days from that date to file their intention to use insanity or not. Though six mental health experts have evaluated Xaver since his arrest, his defense lawyers still have not made their intentions known.

Recommended for you