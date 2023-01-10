SEBRING — A judge has agreed to squash statements Zephen Xaver made to police at SunTrust Bank in January 2019, but will allow a jury to view Xaver’s interrogation by detectives.
The ruling, which was posted Thursday, is only a partial victory for Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, who is defending Xaver from five, first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors say Xaver entered the bank around noon on Jan. 23, 2019, and shot four female employees and one female customer to death. He then called 911 to admit his act.
McNeill’s motion, which she argued during two dramatic hearings in November and December, asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to disallow statements Xaver made from the back of a Highlands County Sheriff’s vehicle before he was read his rights – as well as the entire interrogation by homicide detectives later on the afternoon of the murders.
In his motion, Estrada – agreeing that police had not read Xaver his Miranda warning before speaking to him in the police vehicle – agreed to suppress Xaver’s statements to deputies at that point.
However, Estrada will allow the interrogation, which was videotaped, to be shown to the jury. Estrada ruled that Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Steve Reinhart properly and accurately read Xaver his Miranda rights before interviewing the young man. Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Roger St. Laurent joined Reinhart in the lengthy interrogation at the Sheriff’s Office.
Though McNeill also argued that the then-Highlands County assistant public defender should have been allowed access to represent Xaver during the homicide detectives’ interrogation, Estrada disagreed.
“The accused must make a specific request for counsel in order to receive constitutional protections,” Estrada wrote in his order denying McNeill’s request to squash the interrogation/confession.
The motion hearings replayed the horrific events of that day, memorialized in recordings by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The dispatcher who took Xaver’s call moments after he shot the women wept quietly as she testified. The Sheriff’s crisis negotiator who talked Xaver into surrendering also took the stand. He described his processes and defended his decision to speak to Xaver as the suspect sat in the sheriff’s cruiser outside the bank.
After McNeill played the detectives’ interrogation of Xaver – during which he repeatedly admitted to shooting the women – Reinhart and St. Laurent each took the stand and defended their questioning of Xaver, reiterating their understanding that Xaver did not have to be told that a defense lawyer was asking for him.
McNeill had argued that detectives never told Xaver that Robert Gray, the then-assistant public defender for Highlands County, was outside the interrogation room, hoping to represent Xaver. All of the above violated Xaver’s right against self-incrimination and other due process rights, she argued.
In the end, Estrada ruled on the side of the detectives, which opened the door for a jury to view the interrogation video.
Xaver’s next court date is Feb. 1, at which time McNeill will be required to notify the prosecution and the court whether she will use a “not guilty by reason of insanity” defense to keep Xaver off death row.