SEBRING — A judge has agreed to squash statements Zephen Xaver made to police at SunTrust Bank in January 2019, but will allow a jury to view Xaver’s interrogation by detectives.

The ruling, which was posted Thursday, is only a partial victory for Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, who is defending Xaver from five, first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors say Xaver entered the bank around noon on Jan. 23, 2019, and shot four female employees and one female customer to death. He then called 911 to admit his act.

