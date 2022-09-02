School Shooting Florida

Fred Guttenberg is shown in the courtroom gallery with other family members of the victims as the defense moves for a mistrial during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In a failed attempt to bar the admission into evidence several swastikas Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz drew on assignments, his attorneys made an unusual argument Thursday at his penalty trial: he was an equal opportunity killer who shot his victims without regard to race or religion.

The attorneys told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer outside the jury’s presence that the Nazi symbol creates such strong anger and revulsion that allowing the panel to see his drawings violates his right to a fair trial because there is no evidence that his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High was driven by bigotry. Those killed and the 17 wounded included white, Black, Hispanic and Asian people, Christians and Jews.

