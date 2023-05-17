TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge late Monday refused to put on hold a ruling that blocked a new Biden administration immigration policy challenged by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell denied a motion by U.S. Department of Justice attorneys for a stay of a temporary restraining order that he issued Thursday against the policy, which could lead to large number of migrants being released into the United States.

