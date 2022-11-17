University of Virginia Shooting

University of Virginia head football coach, Tony Elliott, holds his emotions in check as he speaks to the media during a press conference concerning the killing of three football players as well as the wounding of two others at the University of Virginia Tuesday in Charlottesville. Va.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire on a bus returning from a field trip described to police how the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one of them as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

The details emerged during the suspect’s first court appearance, the same day the university announced it was canceling its Saturday football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

