Prosecutor Suspended Florida

Andrew Warren speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse following a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Warren, who was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, opened his federal trial against the governor, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, with testimony that alleged his removal was based on his personal political positions on abortion and transgender rights.

 CHASITY MAYNARD/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT via AP, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — A three-day trial over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney wrapped on Thursday, but a federal judge presiding over the lawsuit said it could be weeks before he releases a decision.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he may not have time before Dec. 19 to fully delve into Andrew Warren’s allegations that the governor’s action violated his First Amendment speech rights.

