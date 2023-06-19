TALLAHASSEE — While allowing attorneys to revise the case, a federal judge issued a ruling this week that indicated skepticism about key parts of a potential class-action lawsuit alleging state discrimination against Florida A&M University.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle last week dismissed a version of the lawsuit filed in January, though he gave attorneys for a group of students until July 3 to file a revised case. Hinkle, however, said the attorneys will have to provide more evidence to show that the alleged discrimination can be traced to segregation.

