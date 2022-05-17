SEBRING — A judge has ordered Hayden Middleton, the critically ill young man who pled guilty to breaking into Bean Armory and stealing guns, must be in court in June to be sentenced.
That’s the final word of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who has postponed sentencing for Middleton, 20, several times. His mother has sent photos of her son, at one point intubated and lying in a hospital bed.
Middleton has also appeared virtually from home, emaciated and wan, with his mother sitting next to him.
According to his lawyer, Derek S. Christian, Middleton weighs 75 pounds and is too weak to undergo lengthy surgery, which a liver transplant would require.
Christian asked Estrada to postpone sentencing for another 21 days to give Middleton time to overcome hospitalization for an infection.
Though it may seem heartless for the court to continue with the case, sentencing defendants in poor health is common.
James Schmidt, convicted of having sex with a minor, was sentenced in April to 20 years in Florida state prision. He suffers from lung cancer, diabetes, and suffered from a bout of COVID-19. He was under hospice care at the time of sentencing, though he appeared in court for sentencing.
“His lawyer resolved the case with the State of Florida, he got a 20-year sentence, and he was shipped off and taken to medical facilities in the Department of Corrections,” Estrada told Middleton Monday. “I am going to continue this for the very last time. Mr. Middleton will be present in the courtroom for sentencing.”
Under his straight plea, Middleton pled guilty to armed burglary of a structure, possession of burglary tools, two counts of possession of a rifle or machine gun, and grand theft with damages. He could receive more than 20 years.
A 21-year-old who burglarized a gun store in Orange County, now faces mandatory life in prison because he committed the crime within a three-year window of being released from prison.