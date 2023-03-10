TALLAHASSEE — — Siding largely with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, a federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Biden administration’s handling of immigrants at the Southwest border violates federal law.

Moody’s office filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that the Biden administration violated immigration laws through “catch-and-release” policies that led to people being released from detention after crossing the U.S. border with Mexico.

Recommended for you