TALLAHASSEE — An Orange County circuit judge this week will hear arguments on a request by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to toss out a lawsuit filed by a revamped special district amid a feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.

Judge Margaret Schreiber will face a tangle of legal issues Friday as she considers Disney’s request to dismiss — or at least put on hold — a lawsuit filed in May by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Recommended for you