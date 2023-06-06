TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the measure does not “target” drag shows, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is urging a federal judge to toss out a constitutional challenge to a new law that bars children from attending “adult live performances.”

State lawyers filed arguments Friday as U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell prepares to hold a hearing Tuesday on a motion by operators of the Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the law, which DeSantis signed last month.

Recommended for you