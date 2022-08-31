TALLAHASSEE — Lawyers for a group of parents, students and a non-profit organization have asked a federal judge to halt school districts from carrying out a controversial state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The lawyers on Friday filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit launched in July against the school boards in Orange, Indian River, Duval and Palm Beach counties. The 26-page motion contends that the law, passed this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, “was enacted with the purpose to discriminate and has the effect of discriminating against LGBTQ+ students and those with LGBTQ+ family members.”

