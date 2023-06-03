TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge Thursday indicated he will allow a potential class-action lawsuit alleging state discrimination against Florida A&M University to move forward – but said the plaintiffs need to revise the case and provide more specific examples.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle peppered attorneys for the plaintiffs and the state with questions about the lawsuit, which contends that Florida’s only historically Black public university has faced discrimination in funding and programs.

