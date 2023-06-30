TALLAHASSEE — Voter-registration groups such as the NAACP and the League of Women Voters urged a federal judge on Wednesday to block parts of a new Florida elections law, arguing it violates the First Amendment and is discriminatory.

The measure (SB 7050), signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, imposed new restrictions on “third-party” voter registration groups. The law dramatically increases fines for legal violations and prevents non-U.S. citizens from “collecting or handling” voter-registration applications.

