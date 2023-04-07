SEBRING — County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour in recent weeks has been warning defendants in his courtroom of the dangers of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid claiming lives in Highlands County.
Ritenour, who presides over first appearance on the virtual court platform every morning, is seeing more arrests for not only fentanyl possession but fentanyl trafficking. Those are felonies, so after he sets their dates for arraignment in felony court, he then handles the misdemeanor cases in his courtroom.
Judge warns of fentanyl dangersOn one recent morning, he paused to address people awaiting appearances in his courtroom for first-time DUI, trespassing, petit theft, and other less-serious charges.
“I have to say I have seen an increase in people arrested for fentanyl,” he told the courtroom. “This is no joke, this is a powerful drug that kills people. I have seen more arrests for this and some people have been putting fentanyl on pills.”
Ritenour repeated his warning about fentanyl in court last week. He spoke generally and not about specific cases.
“They’re taking Xanax and making it more addictive by taking fentanyl and covering it with fentanyl,” Ritenour said. “They take the fentanyl powder, heat it and liquefy it. They pour it on the pill, so the Xanax they get from the dealer is stronger. They want it because it gets them higher.”
Fentanyl had been found sprinkled on marijuana joints.
“They get hooked on the fentanyl and not the marijuana,” Ritenour said. “One joint, hooked on that, there you go. Fentanyl leads to overdoses and death.”
The Florida Department of Health says Highlands County saw 76 overdose deaths in 2021, the last year for statistics. Nearly half of those, 40 people, died from opioid overdoses, including fentanyl – which is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Penalties might include executionThe rising number of deadly overdoses (Florida is 19th in the nation for fentanyl deaths in 2021) led the state Senate to introduce a bill that would make it easier to execute fentanyl dealers whose drugs cause the death of another.
Ritenour has seen another sign that fentanyl has invaded Highlands County’s drug culture: Naloxone, brand name, Narcan. Long used to reverse overdoses from prescription painkillers like OxyContin, methadone, and Vicodin, as well as street drugs like heroin, it has begun to make the scene in the purses and pockets of fentanyl users.
In fact, overdoses have become commonplace enough that the Highlands County Health Department gives out Naloxone to anyone who requests it, no questions asked, said Pam Crain, spokeswoman for the health department.
“They can come to the health department in Sebring and ask,” she said. “They can have as many as they need. We also carry it to special events to hand out to the public.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fentanyl can kill within two minutes of use.
When injected into the shoulder or front of the thigh, Naloxone can restart a victim’s breathing during an overdose. There is a nasal mist version, too. Emergency Medical Technicians in Highlands County and around the nation carry Naloxone in their ambulances and kit bags. Law enforcement – including Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies – carry them in their cruisers or on their person.
“Regular people carry Narcan with them in case one of their friends overdoses,” Ritenour said. “I spoke to a law enforcement person who told me last week in one day three people had to be brought back. Narcan saved them.”
Don’t bet on itIt doesn’t work all the time, however.
Ritenour has seen an increase in the number of fentanyl arrests at first appearance.
On March 1, Highlands deputies arrested 28-year-old Shyann Mariah Baker and charged her with trafficking in fentanyl – four grams or more – and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
In September, a week before Hurricane Ian hit, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Placid Lakes resident Ezzard Charles Dixon, 47, with two ounces of fentanyl powder and 800 pressed fentanyl pills. The Sheriff’s Office estimated that was enough fentanyl to kill 25,000 people.