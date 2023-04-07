SEBRING — County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour in recent weeks has been warning defendants in his courtroom of the dangers of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid claiming lives in Highlands County.

Ritenour, who presides over first appearance on the virtual court platform every morning, is seeing more arrests for not only fentanyl possession but fentanyl trafficking. Those are felonies, so after he sets their dates for arraignment in felony court, he then handles the misdemeanor cases in his courtroom.

Recommended for you