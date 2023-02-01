SEBRING — A lawyer defending Zephen Xaver from five capital murder charges has until today to declare whether she’ll use an insanity defense to keep her client off death row.
In December, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill to inform the court by Feb. 1 – which is today.
Xaver entered a nearly empty SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019, ordered five women to the floor and shot them. None of the women – Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Debra Cook and Ana Piñon-Williams – survived.
Florida statutes say insanity is established when the defendant had a mental infirmity, disease, or defect that prevented the defendant from knowing what he was doing or its consequences. Or, if the defendant did know what he was doing and its consequences – the defendant didn’t know what he was doing was wrong.
The defendant has the burden of proving the defense of insanity by clear and convincing evidence.
There are four types of insanity defense in Florida:
- M’Naghten test, or rule: mental illness and did not know the nature and quality of the act he was doing. Example: A man cuts off another man’s head but thinks he’s cutting a loaf of bread.
- Irresistible impulse: a mental disease or defect prevents the defendant from controlling his actions.
- Substantial capacity: The defendant lacks substantial – not total – capacity to appreciate the criminality of the act or to control or conform his conduct to the law.
- Durham Rule: The defendant’s criminal act must be the product of a mental disease or defect.
During a Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGI) hearing, the defendant’s lawyer presents medical and psychiatric records as well as expert testimony from psychiatrists, hospital administrators, and others. Prosecutors can cross examine those experts and put their own psychiatric and medical experts.
“The parties shall have access to the defendant’s records at the treating facilities and may interview or depose personnel who have had contact with the defendant at the treating facilities,” Florida statutes state.
A judge might be asked to rule whether recordings of phone conversations between Xaver and Highlands County emergency dispatchers and a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiator can be played during the hearing. Prosecutors can also ask that Xaver’s videotaped interrogation by police detectives be entered into the record, as well as a series of texts between Xaver and a female friend the morning of the killings.
His last text to her was moments before he entered the bank.
Should McNeill declare her intent to use NGI, a hearing probably won’t be held Wednesday; the judge will probably set a hearing date that works for both parties.
Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace has repeatedly asked Estrada to set a deadline for defense lawyers to declare whether they’ll use insanity as a defense. Though six psychiatrists and mental health experts have interviewed Xaver in jail, McNeill has not yet allowed Wallace to read their evaluations and their reports. Should McNeill declare her intent to use NGI today, the judge may order McNeill to get those reports, and other medical records of Xaver’s, to Wallace.
Should a court declare Xaver not guilty by insanity, that doesn’t mean he’ll be released. It will keep him off death row, however.
Florida law states a defendant who is acquitted of criminal charges because of a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity “may be involuntarily committed pursuant to such finding if the defendant has a mental illness and, because of the illness, is manifestly dangerous to himself or herself or others.”
Should McNeill decide to take Xaver to trial, today’s hearing will center on what McNeill needs to be ready for the trial. McNeill inherited the case from previous public defenders and has had to play catch-up. Wallace has declared himself ready for at least two years.