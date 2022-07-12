Judges work together to pick two juries

SEBRING — The court quickly overcame hurdles to begin selecting juries for two trials Monday.
In the first case, Geri Harvell, 84, is accused of shooting and killing his stepson, Jason Hernandez, 44. If convicted, Harvell could get 30 years in prison.
In the second case, which begins Friday with opening statements, Randall Craig Schmidt is charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornographic videos. State investigators say they found the images on his personal computer. He faces a potential 15-year sentence on each charge.
As prosecutors and defense attorneys stood before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada at 8:30 a.m., potential jurors in the jury assembly room waited to be called upstairs. Before Estrada could call the jurors upstairs, however, he had to iron out two developments.
First, a lack of court reporters in the 10th Circuit meant the court would not have someone in court to type the proceedings into the record. They keep a running transcript of what is said during the trial. If an attorney wants to have a witness’ statement read back to him, the reporter can do that.
However, Estrada told lawyers that staff in the Electronic Court Technology office, which is also in the courthouse, can hear and record the court proceedings.
Second, a key witness in Harvell’s trial – 10th Judicial Circuit Chief Medical Examiner Stephen J. Nelson – has COVID-19 and cannot testify to Hernandez’s cause of death and other conclusions he’s reached about the crime. Instead, Estrada told Defense Attorney Brad Wilson and prosecutor Norda Swaby, Nelson can testify virtually from his home on Thursday. He asked both lawyers if they’d agree to let Nelson appear in court remotely.
After consulting with Harvell, Wilson agreed to let Nelson testify in real-time from his home. Nelson will have the necessary court and forensic documents in front of him as he answers Swaby’s questions and undergoes cross-examination by Wilson.
However, Estrada, a thorough judge on procedure, was required to “colloquy” Harvell under oath as to whether the murder defendant agrees to Nelson appearing virtually. Though it may seem a simple question, it runs at the most basic of Constitutional rights: The right to face one’s accuser. If Nelson supports the state’s theory as to how Hernandez died, Nelson would in fact be Harvell’s accuser.
A Florida higher court recently threw out a murder conviction when the appellate judges ruled the defendant in a courtroom could not see his accuser’s face as he testified remotely.
Estrada cautioned lawyers on both sides that if the virtual courtroom technology fails – if Nelson cannot be seen or heard because of a technological glitch – the judge will halt the trial until the problem is fixed or possibly, when Nelson can testify in person.
Meanwhile, in the case of State of Florida vs. Schmidt, Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker had last-minute motions. For instance, Whittaker asked Estrada to not let prosecutor Courtney Lenhart refer to the youngsters in each of the alleged child pornography videos as “victims.” Though Lenhart quickly agreed to use the term “child” or “children” when referring to youngsters in the videos, Estrada granted Whittaker’s motion.
Having dispensed with the last-minute issues, the court called the prospective jurors upstairs for voir dire, the process by which jurors are questioned and rejected, or chosen, to serve on the jury. Each of the trials will require a six-member jury.
With that, two judges split jury picking duties: Estrada refereed the choosing of Harvell’s jury, as County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour simultaneously oversaw voir dire for Schmidt’s trial in his first floor courtroom.
Estrada began by asking potential jurors whether they read any articles about Harvell’s case, either in the newspapers or on Facebook and other internet sites. Two jurors were dismissed after saying the articles made it difficult for them to be impartial after reading information about the case.
One woman told Estrada that two of her nephews had been murdered “in a drive-by” some years ago. She told the judge that she could not serve as an impartial juror in Harvell’s case.
Others were excused for hardship reasons. One woman is the sole caretaker for her disabled fiancee; a second potential juror told Estrada he has difficulty remembering details, and a third was excused because he was in an accelerated nursing education program and a trial would hurt his chances of graduating.
On Monday afternoon, Wilson questioned remaining candidates whether “reasonable doubt” is a proper standard and whether they believe police ever get things wrong when investigating crimes.
In Schmidt’s case, prosecutor Lenhart began her voir dire by asking potential jurors about their hobbies and other details of their lives. One said he is a heavy equipment operator who likes fishing, but watches little television. Another told Lenhart he’s a hospital security officer who likes to ride his bicycle. An airboat operator, a corrections officer, a former Dunkin Donuts manager, and a former yacht crew chef also answered a jury summons.
“Serving on a jury is one of the most important things our government asks of us,” Estrada told jurors. “I assure you what you’re doing here today is very vital and makes us the envy of the world.”