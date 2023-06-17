It will be an all-out patriotic and family fun day filled with wholesome events and entertainment for all Highlands and Hardee county residents on July 4 at Donaldson Park in downtown Avon Park.

The Festival begins at noon and lasts until 9 p.m. Well-known local D.J. Jeremy Daugherty will provide music during the day and there will be plenty of food vendors on hand to keep everyone fed. This event is being hosted by Heartland Helping Hands, Inc.

Recommended for you