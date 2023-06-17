It will be an all-out patriotic and family fun day filled with wholesome events and entertainment for all Highlands and Hardee county residents on July 4 at Donaldson Park in downtown Avon Park.
The Festival begins at noon and lasts until 9 p.m. Well-known local D.J. Jeremy Daugherty will provide music during the day and there will be plenty of food vendors on hand to keep everyone fed. This event is being hosted by Heartland Helping Hands, Inc.
The kids will enjoy the bounce house and the water slide. Other games and activities are being planned to keep the kids busy and happy, including rock painting, apple bobbing, pie eating contest, doughnut eating contest, sack races, and a horseshoe tournament. In addition to food and craft vendors, local churches and organizations will be bringing even more activities.
A special feature of the day will be a Miss Firecracker Pageant beginning at 3 p.m. This will be the first year a pageant has been a part of the Fourth of July celebration. A winner will be chosen and crowned for every category.
Kerri Bryant, pageant director, stated that the pageants are open to all Highlands and Hardee county residents.
"Originally we were just going to offer it for Avon Park residents, but we had so many calls from girls in Sebring, Lake Placid and Hardee County so we decided to open it up," Bryant said.
Categories include: Tiny Miss Firecracker for ages 5-7; Little Miss Firecracker for ages 8-11; Jr. Miss Firecracker for ages 12-15; Teen Miss Firecracker for ages 16-18; and Miss Firecracker for ages 19-25.