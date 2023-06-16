The Highlands County Citizens with Voices have been approved to hold a Juneteenth Celebration event in Sebring. This year’s event has been approved for Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be local road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the event area during the road closure times outlined below.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Lemon Avenue will be closed from Lula B White Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; the alleyway between Lemon Avenue and Booker Avenue will be closed to Booker Avenue; Booker Avenue will be closed from Harris Street to the intersection of the alleyway.
The above road closure will be reopened by 6 p.m. Saturday.
Northbound: The northbound detour begins on Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Lula B. White Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn right onto Lula B. White Street. Once on Lula B. White Street vehicles will follow Lula B. White Street to the intersection of E.O. Douglas Avenue. At E.O. Douglas Avenue vehicles will turn left onto E.O. Douglas Avenue and follow it to the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard. At MLK Jr. Boulevard, vehicles will turn left and follow MLK Jr. Boulevard to the intersection of Lemon Avenue where the detour ends. At this point, vehicular traffic may proceed on MLK Jr. Boulevard or turn right onto Lemon Avenue.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins on MLK Jr. Boulevard at the intersection of E.O. Douglas Avenue where southbound vehicular traffic will turn right onto E.O. Douglas Avenue and follow it to the intersection of Lula B. White Street. At Lula B. White Street, vehicles will turn right and follow Lula B. White Street to the intersection of LemonAvenue where they’ll turn left ending the southbound detour.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or 863-471-5108.