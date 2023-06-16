Juneteenth event road closures

The Highlands County Citizens with Voices have been approved to hold a Juneteenth Celebration event Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Highlands County Citizens with Voices have been approved to hold a Juneteenth Celebration event in Sebring. This year’s event has been approved for Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be local road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the event area during the road closure times outlined below.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Lemon Avenue will be closed from Lula B White Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; the alleyway between Lemon Avenue and Booker Avenue will be closed to Booker Avenue; Booker Avenue will be closed from Harris Street to the intersection of the alleyway.

