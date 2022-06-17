SEBRING — The Highlands County Citizens with Voices have been approved to host a Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 18, from 3 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. There will be several state and local road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic for a short period of time in the downtown Sebring area. This parade is expected to last approximately one hour or less.
On Saturday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. East Center Avenue will be closed from South Orange Street to Circle Park Drive; Circle Park Drive will be closed; South Commerce Avenue will be closed at Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed at Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed at Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed at Circle Park Drive; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Circle Park Drive to North Pine Street; Wall Street will be closed between East Center Avenue and North Ridgewood Drive; Access to North Ridgewood Drive and East Center Avenue from Wall Street will be closed; North Pine Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to Lemon Avenue; Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Pine Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Harris Street will be closed between Lemon Avenue and Booker Avenue and Booker Avenue will be closed from Harris Street to the intersection of the Alley.
At 3:30 p.m. the following will reopen:
East Center Avenue, Circle Park Drive, South Commerce Avenue, South Ridgewood Drive, West Center Avenue, North Commerce Avenue, North Ridgewood Drive, All Wall Street closures, North Pine Street, Lemon Avenue will be reopened to the intersection of Lula B. White Street and Harris Street will be reopened.
At 9 p.m., Lemon Avenue and Booker Avenue will reopen.
Parade route
The parade will begin on East Center Avenue at the intersection of South Pine Street. East Center Avenue will be followed to Circle Park Drive where parade participants will turn left following Circle Park Drive to North Ridgewood Drive. Parade participants will turn left onto North Ridgewood Drive and follow it to North Pine Street where they will turn right. North Pine Street will be followed to Lemon Avenue where parade participants will turn left following Lemon Avenue across the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of Harris Street where they will turn left. On Harris Street parade participants continue to the intersection of Booker Avenue where they will turn right following Booker Avenue to the vacant lots at the intersection of the Alley ending the parade.