MIAMI — A boat crew offering tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks took a pause between dives to steal a commercial fishing gear set. Now the captain and mate each face up to five years in prison.

Convicted by a jury in West Palm Beach, Fla., for the theft of commercial fishing gear in federal waters, defendants John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their business from Jupiter Inlet.

