During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the sentencing trial for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Judicial Complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, July 18, 2022.

 CARL JUSTE/MIAMI HERALD via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz viewed graphic video Tuesday of him murdering 17 people as he stalked through Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.

The video was not shown to the gallery, where parents of many of the victims sat. The 12 jurors and 10 alternates stared intently at their video screens. Many held hands to their faces as they viewed the 15-minute recording, which has no sound.

