XXXTentacion Slain-Trial

This combo of photos provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows, from left, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome. A Florida jury has convicted the three men of murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000. The jury deliberated a little more than seven days before finding Boatwright, Williams and Newsome guilty on Monday, March 20, 2023 of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

 BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were also convicted of armed robbery by a jury that rendered its verdict less than an hour after beginning its eighth day of deliberations.

Recommended for you