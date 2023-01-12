Ford listens

Murder defendant Jimmy Ford listens as a judge reads instructions to a jury that was to deliberate his fate Wednesday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING – After a two-day trial that saw his cousin point him out as a shooter, a jury convicted Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. of second-degree murder Wednesday.

Ford, 28, was caught on video as he opened fire on three men in front of The Joint bar on Delaney Avenue after midnight on May 9, 2021. The bullets hit their mark, killing Alexander Nowell and injuring Jed Grant and Uriah Harris Jr. The two injured men did not want to testify at trial, prosecutors said.

