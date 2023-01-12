SEBRING – After a two-day trial that saw his cousin point him out as a shooter, a jury convicted Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. of second-degree murder Wednesday.
Ford, 28, was caught on video as he opened fire on three men in front of The Joint bar on Delaney Avenue after midnight on May 9, 2021. The bullets hit their mark, killing Alexander Nowell and injuring Jed Grant and Uriah Harris Jr. The two injured men did not want to testify at trial, prosecutors said.
In addition to the security footage that purportedly shows Ford firing at the men, two women – one Ford’s cousin and the other a former girlfriend of Ford’s – witnessed the shooting from a parking lot across the street from the bar. Each identified Ford as the shooter from the stand.
“Mr. Nowell is dead due to the evil actions of Mr. Ford,” prosecutor Richard Castillo told the jury in his closing argument. “Who says it was him? A girlfriend of five years. She knows his walk, his voice, what he looks like. These ladies had front row seats with nothing blocking their view.”
Jennifer Powell, Ford’s defense lawyer, pointed to what she called a “rush to judgment,” arguing that Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Du’Wayne Kelly was a friend of the deceased and wanted to solve the case, evidence be damned.
He never interviewed other witnesses who pointed to someone else as the shooter, Powell told the jury. Ford’s sister took the stand for her brother, claiming she told Kelly the name of the real shooter.
Kelly took the stand and explained that he did not know Nowell well at all, only coming in contact with him during his patrol days. He also denied Ford’s sister’s account of another suspect. He would have interviewed any other potential suspects, he said.
Powell said the female prosecution witnesses had ulterior motives to falsely accuse Ford. The former girlfriend, for instance, was angry that Ford did not want anything to do with her, the lawyer told the jury.
“She said, ‘If I can’t have him, no one can,’” Powell said.
There was a bit of a brouhaha Tuesday after the trial broke for lunch. The female prosecution witnesses dined at the same table in a nearby restaurant. Though Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada warned witnesses and other trial players to not discuss the case, eating lunch together was not disallowed.
Powell brought the lunch gathering up during her closing arguments, urging jurors to see it as an indication the women had aligned their testimony. The prosecutor told jurors the fact that they ate lunch together did not indicate collusion.
It was an emotional two days for the Nowell family, who wept as prosecutors played the video of their son and brother’s murder for the jury. They also sat through photographs showing Nowell’s injuries documented in the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Ford Family was also in court to support the defendant. They sat quietly behind their son and brother, listening to testimony and observing the video.
According to Dr. Stephen Nelson, chief medical examiner with the 10th Judicial Circuit, a bullet entered Nowell’s back and grazed both his lungs, which led to bleeding that filled his chest cavities.
“The manner of death was homicide,” Nelson said.