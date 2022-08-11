Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on March 11, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday as the government got a second opportunity to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men.

