Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Representatives of Fox News arrive at the justice center in Wilmington, Del., for the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday to hear a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network’s role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement.

