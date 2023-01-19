XXXTentacion Slain-Trial

An empty vehicle appears on a street where rapper XXXTentacion was shot on Monday, June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

 JOHN McCALL/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The short life of emerging rap star XXXTentacion ended when two masked gunmen emerged from an SUV that had blocked his BMW as he left a motorcycle shop and demanded his money before one shot him. They fled with $50,000 in cash.

Now, almost five years later, the suspects and an alleged accomplice are on trial for the 20-year-old’s slaying.

