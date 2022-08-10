Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. The men who are accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial with jury selection starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, months after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others in the case.

 Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier.

