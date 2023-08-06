Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the verdicts in the Proud Boys trial, May 4, 2023, at the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department is facing the biggest test in its history in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. It is navigating unprecedented conditions in American democracy while trying to fight back against relentless attacks on its own credibility and that of the U.S. election system.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Justice Department was announcing the highest-profile prosecution in its history in Washington, Attorney General Merrick Garland was 100 miles away, meeting with local police in Philadelphia.

He stepped outside briefly to speak about how the decision to indict Donald Trump for conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election came from career prosecutors and was led by a special counsel committed to “accountability and independence.”

Recommended for you