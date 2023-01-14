Biden Classified Documents

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur arrives at U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Nov. 21, 2019.

 STEVE RURAK/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — In naming a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former office, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations.

If those words sounded familiar, they should.

