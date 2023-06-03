TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take up an appeal by Stetson University in a case stemming from the death of a 19-year-old football player who collapsed on the sideline during a 2017 practice.

The decision effectively let stand a ruling by the 5th District Court of Appeal that cleared the way for the family of Nick Blakely to pursue a lawsuit against Stetson. As is common, the Supreme Court did not detail its reasons.

Recommended for you