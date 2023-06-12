TALLAHASSEE — After a circuit judge concluded that convicted murderer Duane Owen was “feigning or malingering psychopathology,” the Florida Supreme Court on Friday rejected arguments that Owen should be spared execution because he is not sane.

Justices, in a 6-0 decision, refused for the second time this week to halt the execution, which is scheduled Thursday at Florida State Prison. Both rulings centered on arguments by Owen’s attorneys that he is not mentally competent to be put to death in the 1984 murder of a Palm Beach County woman.

Recommended for you