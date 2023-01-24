TALLAHASSEE — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday called on the U.S. solicitor general to file briefs about the federal government’s position in two high-profile cases about efforts by Florida and Texas to crack down on major social-media companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

The Supreme Court has not announced whether it will hear the cases, which involve similar laws. But on Monday, it said it was inviting the solicitor general to file briefs.

Recommended for you