TALLAHASSEE — An attorney helping challenge the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts objected Monday to two Florida Supreme Court justices taking part in deciding the cases.

Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of Appeal, including Couriel providing a reference for state Rep. Mike Beltran, a Lithia Republican seeking appointment to a judicial post, according to documents posted on the Supreme Court website.

Recommended for you