LAKE WALES — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lake Wales Police officers responded to the entrance of Dinner Lake, a subdivision on Chalet Suzanne Road, regarding a “toy gun” being in the bushes there. Upon the officer’s arrival, he located a purple drawstring backpack behind one of the bushes near the entrance. Inside was a Glock 23 handgun. The gun had 15 rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber.

This location is a school bus stop. Officers learned a 13-year-old student brought the gun to the bus stop the morning before. He was showing it to other students, and telling them it was a BB gun. He placed it behind the bushes before getting on the bus. Another student told his mother he thought the gun was a BB gun or a toy gun and where it was. She called us this morning to report it.

