AVON PARK — Enjoy an evening of refreshments, conversation and entertainment as George K. Karos II presents his latest book, “Mental Minutiae,” with a book signing, reading and acoustic songs, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday (today) at the Perter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Culture, 310 W. Main St.
This literary/musical event is presented by the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
Karos wrote “Mental Minutia” in 2021, the year after his first Cyberwit.net release, “Building Movements” (2020).
In this, his fifth published collection of poetry, the poet humbly explores his existential interpretations of the terms, acceptance and alienation as lived and observed during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. These inscriptions of particulars often dystopian in presentation also offer a hopefulness to evolve, improve, make better.
For nearly two decades, Karos lived in Washington, DC, where he studied, performed and worked with numerous arts projects, musical collaborations and art-related organizations facilitating his expression as an artist, a magazine columnist and poetry editor, lead singer for rock bands, performance artist, and folk singer.
As a solo artist/acoustic guitarist and songwriter, he has toured and performed in musical venues throughout the USA.
Karos has been a frequent contributor to national and international literary publications and performed solo performance art works in improvisational settings, regional art spaces, and original music festivals with nationally known artists and music groups.
For over a decade, the author has lived in Florida where he continues to write, record poetry and music, and perform his acoustic music infused with poetry. Currently, he is employed as the executive director of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.