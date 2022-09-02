SEBRING — During the summer conference in Orlando, Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers’ Best Practices chair, Laura Roth, and FCCC’s president and Manatee Clerk of Courts, Angelina Colonneso, Esq., awarded Jerome Kaszubowski, Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller, for successfully completing the Best Practice Excellence Program.
Last year, the Highlands County office received awards for the following divisions: Bail Bonds, Compliance Services, Marriage License, Records Fundamentals and Service Documents by Clerks for Pro Se Litigants.
This year, the Clerk of Court is pleased to announce that our Civil Division earned two Best Practice Excellence Certificates from the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers for successfully completing the 2020–2021 Guardianship Audits and Eviction categories.
The local Recording Division earned a Best Practice Excellence Certificate from the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers for successfully completing the 2020–2021 Requests to Redact Exempt Personal Information qualification.
The Public Records Division earned a Best Practice Excellence Certificate from the FCCC for successfully completing the 2020–2021 Public Records Requests qualification.