Press Release for Best Practice Clerk-1

Highlands County Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski was recognized at the recent Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers conference in Orlando. With Kaszubowski are FCCC president and Manatee Clerk of Courts Angelina Colonneso (left) and Laura Roth, FCCC’s Best Practices chair.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS

SEBRING — During the summer conference in Orlando, Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers’ Best Practices chair, Laura Roth, and FCCC’s president and Manatee Clerk of Courts, Angelina Colonneso, Esq., awarded Jerome Kaszubowski, Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller, for successfully completing the Best Practice Excellence Program.

Last year, the Highlands County office received awards for the following divisions: Bail Bonds, Compliance Services, Marriage License, Records Fundamentals and Service Documents by Clerks for Pro Se Litigants.

